Hundreds participate in ‘Battling for a Cause’ baseball tournament fundraiser

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 30 teams from as far as Wilmington traveled to Pitt County this weekend for a fundraiser baseball tournament.

‘Battling for a Cause’ raises money for Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund and Riley’s Army.

All proceeds from ticket and t-shirt sales goes to the organizations.

Over 500 players played at several locations including Winterville Parks and Rec.

“Just that you know the community comes out and supports us and our organizations couldn’t survive if we didn’t have donations and people come support us,” organizer Jennifer Stanley said.

Many local teams joined, but it was the 8U Dirtbags Black team that took home the championship