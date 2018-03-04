Holba shines as ECU blanks St. Joseph’s in LeClair Classic finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Chris Holba tossed seven scoreless innings while Bryant Packard collected three hits and drove in four runs, three via his second home run, helping No. 18 ECU to a 9-0 win over Saint Joseph’s Sunday afternoon in Game Six of the LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 8-3 and the Hawks drop to 2-5.

How It Happened:

ECU scored three runs in the third frame taking an early 3-0 lead. Turner Brown had an RBI single through the right side that plated Packard from second before Spencer Brickhouse doubled to center field pushing Brown to third, who would score on an errant throw by Kadar Namey. Chandler Jenkins’ RBI fielder’s choice plated Brickhouse to end the scoring in the third. The Pirates plated two more in the sixth inning extending the lead to 5-0. Seth Caddell hit his first collegiate home run, a solo blast to left field just before Packard doubled home Andrew Henrickson for a five-run advantage. Packard’s three-run homer in the seventh highlighted the Pirates four-run frame that capped the scoring at 9-0.

Godwin’s Take:

“I thought we played okay last night, just not good enough to win. We came out with a lot of energy and had some quality at-bats throughout the lineup. Chris Holba was outstanding today and when he is on the mound it takes the pressure off the offense. He puts up zeroes and then we score runs and he comes right back out with more zeroes, it allows the team to gain some momentum.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Holba (3-0) got the win tossing seven scoreless frames while allowing four hits and striking out eight. Cam Colmore closed out the final two innings allowing a pair of hits with one walk and a strikeout.

Hawks Staff:

Justin Aungst (0-2) took the loss surrendering five runs (three earned) on eight hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts. Ryan Kelley gave up two runs (both earned) on no hits with two free passes and a punch out, while Jordan DiValerio was touched for two runs (both earned) on three hits and fanned a pair.

ECU’s Bats:

Packard led the Pirates 11-hit attack going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a pair of runs. Washer added two hits, while seven others had one each. In all, eight of nine Pirate starters registered a hit and all nine reached base on the afternoon. Packard (three run) and Caddell (solo) each hit long balls on the day.

Player of the Game:

Holba continued his spectacular start to the season tossing seven scoreless frames. He struck out eight batters for the third time on the season and didn’t allow a walk, which was the second time this season in his three starts. The junior induced 12 ground outs and two fly outs to go along with his punch outs where he had a pair in each of the third, fourth and seventh frames. He retired 11-straight batters to start the game before Charlie Concannon reached on a wild pitch strikeout. Then retired eight more from the end of the fourth to the sixth when he gave up his third hit of the contest.

Things of Note:

ECU improved to 6-0 when tallying double-digit hits in a game …

Packard has reached base safely in all 10 games played this year when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning …

Litton extended his hit streak to seven games with a single up the middle in the second frame …

Brickhouse extended his on-base streak to 27-straight games with his double to center in the third stanza …

Collin Watt made his collegiate debut pinch-hitting in the eighth inning …

Holba has not allowed a run on the season tossing 18.2 scoreless frames with 24 strikeouts to just two walks and has combined on a pair of shutouts (other was at No. 6 UNC on Feb. 25) …

Up Next:

ECU returns to the diamond Tuesday, March 6 when they host College of Charleston in the first of two midweek games. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET).