First Alert Weather Day continues for today for high winds

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect due to high winds which could lead to coastal flooding, erosion, and high seas. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies this morning with temps in the upper 30s (lower 40s for the OBX). Winds are still howling, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and windy with highs in the 50s.Winds will continue to be quite brisk, out of the north at 10 to 30 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear with temperatures in the lower 30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Winds will continue to be brisk, out of the north at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: The winds will subside as we make our way through the night Sunday into Monday. The sunshine stays with us for Monday before a front moves through the area bringing showers for Tuesday.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.