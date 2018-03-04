First Alert Weather Day continues for today for high winds

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect due to high winds which could lead to coastal flooding, erosion, and high seas. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies this morning with temps in the upper 30s (lower 40s for the OBX). Winds are still howling, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and windy with highs in the 50s.Winds will continue to be quite brisk, out of the north at 10 to 30 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear with temperatures in the lower 30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Winds will continue to be brisk, out of the north at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: The winds will subside as we make our way through the night Sunday into Monday. The sunshine stays with us for Monday before a front moves through the area bringing showers for Tuesday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast