Firefighters practice on new LP gas prop tank at BCCC Public Safety Weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – This weekend marks the third time Beaufort County Community College is hosting its public safety weekend.

However, it is the first time firefighters were able to practice using a liquid petroleum tank prop, giving them a more realistic feel for that kind of fire.

“Just something we don’t get to experiment with very often, just considering how dangerous it is,” firefighter-in-training Lauren Bystrack said. “It is still something we face everyday and have to practice with.”

LP gas is the source of over 70 percent of grill fires.

Bystrack said those kind of fires are reported often in the spring and summer months.

“It is not something we are going to learn anywhere else, and it is important that we know how to handle it when it happens,” Bystrack said.

When something does happen, multiple departments may respond.

Director of fire and emergency management for BCCC Johnny Williams said it is important for firefighters to work together on weekends like these to get ready for real-life situations.

“You never know when you are going to be working with those particular individuals and you may have a situation with a large incident and they may be able to assist you and vice versa,” Williams said.

There was also training over the past few days for law enforcement, EMS and 911 communication professionals.