Falcons pursuit of perfection cut short in East Region Finals

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – South Central’s quest for a perfect season and a state championship ended on Saturday as the Falcons fell to Heritage 61-55 in overtime in the East Region Finals. The loss snaps the Falcons 27-game win streak and is the second straight year that South Central has fallen in the region finals.

South Central was led by junior Shykeim Phillips who scored a team-high 17 points. Jahzeer Baker and Day’ron Sharpe also scored in double figures in the defeat.

Heritage was led by future ECU Pirate, Jayden Gardner who had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s