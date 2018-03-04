Falcons pursuit of perfection cut short in East Region Finals

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – South Central’s quest for a perfect season and a state championship ended on Saturday as the Falcons fell to Heritage 61-55 in overtime in the East Region Finals. The loss snaps the Falcons 27-game win streak and is the second straight year that South Central has fallen in the region finals.

South Central was led by junior Shykeim Phillips who scored a team-high 17 points. Jahzeer Baker and Day’ron Sharpe also scored in double figures in the defeat.

Heritage was led by future ECU Pirate, Jayden Gardner who had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds in the victory.