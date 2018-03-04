ECU drops second straight in loss to Missouri State

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Dylan Coleman scattered three runs over seven innings, while Drew Millas went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI as No. 28 Missouri State defeated No. 18 ECU Saturday evening at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Bears improve to 5-3, while the Pirates dropped their second game of the LeClair Classic and fell to 7-3.

How It Happened:

The Bears jumped out to an early 2-0 leading plating a pair of runs in the second inning. Jack Duffy doubled home Hunter Steinmetz from second and Logan Geha followed with an RBI single to left that pushed across Duffy. ECU answered with a run in the bottom of the stanza on Dusty Baker’s sac bunt that scored Jake Washer, who led off the frame with a single and took third on Andrew Henrickson’s base hit to left. But Missouri State responded with a run in the third on Ben Whetstone’s base hit to left center plating John Privitera. In the sixth, the Bears got a run on Geha’s second hit of the game pushing the lead to 4-1 and once again the Pirates answered with two runs making it a 4-3 game. Brickhouse’s third hit of the contest scored Brady Lloyd from first and Alec Burleson’s single to center plated Brickhouse. The Bears extended their lead with two more runs in the seventh and one in the ninth, capping the scoring at 7-4.

Godwin’s Take:

“I thought we were ready to play tonight. Obviously, Jake (Agnos) has continued to struggle and we have to get a better start when you are facing an ace like Dylan Coleman. It’s just tough when you are fighting offensively to scratch across a run and then you go give up a run and keep doing that. I don’t think we executed pitches on the mound, we are missing some guys offensively and we just didn’t have good at bats. We just didn’t play well in all phases and Missouri State did. It’s a long season and we are 7-3. Coach LeClair used to say the season is a marathon, not a sprint. We just need to be ready to go tomorrow and play our best baseball.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Jake Agnos (0-1) gave up three runs (all earned) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Ryan Ross (3.1 IP, 2 Hs, 1 R, 4 Ks), Davis Kirkpatrick (0.1 IP, 2 Hs, 1 R), Tyler Smith (1.2 IP, 3 Hs, 1 R), Sam Lanier (0.2 IP, 2 Hs, 1 R, 1 K) and West Covington (0.2 IP, 1 K) closed out the game for ECU.

Bears Staff:

Coleman (2-0) allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in his seven frames. Matt Russell notched his second save of the year tossing 1.2 innings of no-hit ball with a pair of punch outs and Nate Witherspoon gave up one run (earned) on one hit in one-third of an inning.

ECU’s Bats:

Brickhouse tied a season-high with three hits, drove in a run and scored once, while Connor Litton belted his second homer of the season, a solo shot, in the eighth inning. Burleson, Henrickson and Washer each added base hits in the game and Lloyd and Washer also scores runs.

Player of the Game:

Brickhouse tallied his third multi-hit game of the season with the three base knocks. On the season, he has collected at least one hit 7 of 9 games and with his single to left in the first inning he extended his on-base streak to 26-straight games going back to April of 2017 (Tulane series).

Things of Note:

ECU’s seven hits were the fewest of the season …

Jeremy Whitehead make his first collegiate start in centerfield going 0-for-4 at the plate …

Ross’ 3.1 innings was a career-high as were his four strikeouts …

Litton joins Brickhouse as the only players on the team with two or more homers on the season … He extended his hit streak to five game with his round-tripper in the eighth frame …

Lloyd’s six-game hit streak came to end with an 0-for-3 performance, however he did walk in the sixth frame …

Up Next:

ECU closes out the LeClair Classic Sunday, March 3 when it squares off against Saint Joseph’s with a 3:30 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.