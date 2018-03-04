Bagley sweeps ACC player and rookie of the year awards

By and Published:
Marvin Bagley III
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts following a basket against South Dakota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s player and rookie of the year.

The ACC announced its all-conference and individual award-winners Sunday as selected by a panel that included the 15 head coaches and 42 media members.

Virginia’s Tony Bennett was selected coach of the year after guiding the Cavaliers to a No. 1 ranking and the top seed in this week’s ACC Tournament.

Bagley, who leads the league in scoring and rebounding, joined Duke’s Jahlil Okafor in 2015 as the only players in league history to win both awards in the same season. He was joined on the all-ACC team by Boston College’s Jerome Robinson, North Carolina’s Luke Maye and Joel Berry II and Virginia’s Kyle Guy.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s