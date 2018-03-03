The adventures of “Happy the Pig” continue in Winterville

By Published:

Winterville, N.C. (WNCT)- Happy made his appearance at The Biscuit and the Bean in Winterville.

BJ Whitehurst and his wife held a special book signing for his children’s book “The Adventures of Happy”. The moral of the story points out in order for children to be happy their lives need to be bully free.

All of the proceeds for the book are being donated to the Wounded Warriors.

“They are the ones who need all the credit,” said BJ Whitehurst, author of the book, “they are the end of the barrel so to speak and you know we have to have that for defense of our freedom.”

“Happy the Pig” will make his next appearance at Chick-Fil-A on Evans Street, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

