New Bern Gun and Knife show draws hundreds of visitors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of Gun enthusiasts packed into the Craven County Fairgrounds to look at guns, knives, and ammunition.

Sherwood Caraway has been in charge of the event for 30 years.

“It’s grown a lot. It’s gotten bigger,” said Caraway. “My business is controlled by the political climate a lot of times.”

Caraway says tragic events like the parkland Florida shooting draw people in because they worry that their right to own guns may become limited.

“Lawmakers in Washington are going to try to make rules and regulations to take guns away from the honest people,” said Caraway. “But that ain’t going to fix the problem.”

Rusty Acry owns a business that sells the controversial AR-15.

He says a ban on the weapon would not solve the problem of mass shootings.

“It’s not going to work,” said Acry. “Bad people always have guns, always get guns, and it’s up to the good people to stop bad people.”

Acry’s customers can come in with their I.D’s and concealed weapons permits and get a background check on the spot.

Acry says the process takes about 15 minutes.

“The ATF has to approve them to own our items,” said Acry. “They don’t want to get approved, they don’t walk out of here with one.”

The New Bern gun show will continue on, despite, the political climate at the time.