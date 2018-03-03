Grifton Fire Department raises funds with pancake breakfast

Grifton, N.C. (WNCT)- In Grifton, the volunteer fire department held a “pancake and sausage” breakfast.

The department did not sell tickets; instead they took donations at the door. Besides a home cooked breakfast, community members could: enter a 50-50 raffle, buy baked goods, or purchase a t-shirt.

Fire Chief, Justin Johnson, said the department can’t thank the community enough for supporting them.

“We appreciate everyone who came out to support us,” said Justin Johnson, Grifton Fire Department, “every little bit counts and we appreciate everyone who came out.”

All the donations will go towards future fire equipment for the department.