Greenville red light cameras catch 1,000+ violators in month two

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville red light cameras have now been operating for more than three months. In just the first few months, thousands of violations have been written for running red lights.

During the first month, which covered November 15th thru December 15th, 2,013 violations were written at the five intersections with cameras operating. That number decreased slightly in month two, down to 1,542 violations.

Greenville Police say the intersection with the most violations is Greenville Blvd and Arlington Blvd. That intersection accounted for well over half of the total violations written during the first month.

Each ticket for running a red light is $100. $31.85 goes to American Traffic Solutions, who operates the cameras, and the remaining $68.15 goes to Pitt County Schools.

