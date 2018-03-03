Greenville Fatal Traffic Crash

GREENVILLE,NC(WNCT)- According to the Greenville Police department officers responded to a single crash at the intersection of Elm and East 6th St, at approximately 4:40 am this morning.

Upon arrival officers observed that a passenger car had run off the road, striking some parked cars, ending up over turned.

The driver of the vehicle was found dead on the scene.

The other occupant was transported to Vidant with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released at this time.

Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigation the crash.