“First Alert Weather Day”: high winds linger into the weekend

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues this weekend. Sunshine is expected, but powerful winds will be pulled into the Carolinas behind a departing storm system. Click on the video for complete weather details.

OUT THE DOOR: Skies will be mostly clear with wind gusts over 40-50 mph at times. Temperatures starting out in lows in the 30’s inland to lower 40’s near the coast.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will be with us, but winds will remain strong. Highs in the 50’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast