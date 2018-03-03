“First Alert Weather Day”: high winds linger into the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  “First Alert Weather Day” continues this weekend. Sunshine is expected, but powerful winds will be pulled into the Carolinas behind a departing storm system. Click on the video for complete weather details.

OUT THE DOOR: Skies will be mostly clear with wind gusts over 40-50 mph at times. Temperatures starting out in lows in the 30’s inland to lower 40’s near the coast.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will be with us, but winds will remain strong. Highs in the 50’s.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.