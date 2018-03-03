CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Jet makes rough landing at RDU during high winds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A CBS North Carolina photographer caught video of a plane making a rough landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.

The jet appears to be a Delta passenger plane trying to land during high winds.

After the plane wobbles in during the approach, a part of the plane appeared to hit the runway during the rough landing.

A spokesman for RDU says some delays and cancellations at the airport were not because of high winds or weather in North Carolina.

At one point earlier Friday, the FAA implemented a ground stop at JFK Airport in New York, preventing any flights from landing there.

At RDU, about one out of five flights were canceled Friday, mostly going to the northeast, according to the website FlightAware.

Jennifer Brower was trying to get to Washington, D.C., to celebrate her birthday on Saturday. She spent most of the day Friday at RDU after her morning flight to Dulles was canceled.

She got rebooked onto other flights that were also canceled.

“I don’t have any choice. It’s too late in the game now to try to get a rental car,” she said Friday evening after spending about nine hours at the airport and waiting to see if a later flight actually would take off.

All airlines are waiving fees to rebook flights affected by the weather in the Northeast.