(3) North Pitt upsets (1) Kinston behind Langley’s 41 points

GREENVILLE – (3) North Pitt opened a big day of regional championship games in Greenville with a lopsided, 71-51 win over top seeded Kinston.

Nyjanique Langley scored 41 points, 21 of those in the fourth quarter off just one field goal, to lead the Panthers. Langley was 21-25 from the free throw line for the game.

“I can’t explain it,” said North Pitt coach William Knight after the game. “The girls played tremendously. Good game, the intensity was good. We knew we were going to have a battle, but I am well pleased.”

North Pitt improves to 25-5 on the year. Kinston’s season ends with a sparkling record of 28-2.