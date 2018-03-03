(1) Northside-Jacksonville wins 59th straight game to advance to 3A state championship

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE- Top seed Northside-Jacksonville won its 59th straight game on Saturday, beating Eastern Guilford, 73-71 in the Boys 3A Eastern championship game at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State.

Kenny Dye led the Monarchs with 23 points. Elliott Dangerfield scored 18 while Gabe Kirkendoll chipped in 17.

The Monarchs won despite Montez Venable’s 39 point afternoon. Venable was 12-18 from the field and 3-4 from the three point line.

Northside-Jacksonville is the defending 2A State Champions. The Monarchs moved up to the 3A level this year and haven’t lost a game.

