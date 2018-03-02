WNCT hosting 9th Annual ‘4ALL’ day of service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT is proud to host the 9th annual 4All day of service.

More than 40 legal experts will answer your questions from 7a.m. to 7p.m.

4All is a statewide public service program of the North Carolina Bar Foundation.

This is where members of the public can talk to a North Carolina licensed lawyer for free legal information.

4all will have more than 500 volunteers in 7 different cities across the state.

The program’s mission is to give back to those who need legal help but don’t know where to begin.

If you do call, attorneys want you to be prepared before you make your call.

“People can call and ask really simple questions, like I have a problem with my neighbor who can help me with it or my neighbors tree fell on my fence what do I do? To things like do I need a will?,” said Stephanie Crosby, the 4All chair for Greenville.

A few things to keep in mind are to be patient, there are going to be a lot of calls coming in.

Also make sure to keep a pen and paper nearby so you can write down the information given to you.

And of course make sure you know what you want to ask before you call.

We will release the phone number for you to call at the end of morning edition shortly before 7.