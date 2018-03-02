West Carteret students enter dog house competition for good cause

By Published:

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — West Carteret High School is working hard to beat the competition for a good cause.

Mr. Litaker and his students have worked for months designing and building dog houses for the Home & Garden Show dog house competition.

Carteret County students enter their one-of-a-kind k-9 creations in the contest and visitors can pay a dollar to vote for their favorite house.

The proceeds from the competition go toward helping to build the Carteret County PAWS no-kill animal shelter.

The dog houses will be on display Saturday and Sunday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. The winning school gets some money toward their shop program.

