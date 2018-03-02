Squealin’ For a Cure 5K Glow Run will raise money for American Cancer Society

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Duplin County residents still have time to register for a squealin’ good time next weekend.

The annual Squealin’ for a Cure 5k Glow Run will take place once again at Kenan Park. The event is sponsored by Smithfield Hog Production and raises money for the American Cancer Society.

“We are raising money to help the American Cancer Society with their research as well as be able to help people in our local communities,” Lisa English, a team member, said. “We like to help our employees when they’re in time of need as well as help others around the area.”

The event kicks off March 10th at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re going to have U.V. glow paint, glow bubbles and we’ll have a tunnel where the kids and adults too can go through the tunnel and play in the paint,” English said.

It will also feature a survivor lap, diaper dash for kids younger than three, and a fun run. Wee Miss Poultry Jubilee Queen Lila Grace Kennedy will also be selling glow slime to benefit her pageant platform. The slime station will be set up from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The route is through downtown Kenansville and surrounding residential areas.

The event kicks off March 10th at 5:30 p.m. Registration the day of the race is $30.

