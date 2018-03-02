South Lenoir High sends messages of support to Parkland students

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — Weeks after the deadly school shooting, students in Parkland, Florida, returned to class.

Hundreds of miles away, students at South Lenoir High School prepared a special message of support.

Student came together to write cards and sign posters for the students in Parkland.

Teacher Megan Saint-Amand connected with teachers in Florida to set it up.

Those involved wanted to make sure students in Parkland know they’re not alone.

“People are there for them, and we’re showing support for them,” said Nancy Flores, a sophomore at South Lenoir.

“People shouldn’t have to go through that,” said Dominique Staten, another South Lenoir sophomore. “You should just be able to go to school and do your work and not have to worry about someone coming into school and doing anything like that.

The banners and cards were sent out Friday, headed to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

South Lenoir High students send messages of support.

