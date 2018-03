OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — Heavy winds have caused the NCDOT’s Ferry division to shut down every ferry except Southport, and a portion of Highway 12 has been affected as well.

We are now shut down everywhere except Southport due to extreme weather conditions. We will resume operations on each route as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/cG61fPBLwx — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) March 2, 2018

According to a Facebook post, NC 12 South between Rodanthe and Avon is experiencing very high sound side flooding, with the entire width of NC 12 covered by flood waters.