PCC and ECU come together for new HIT bi-lateral program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt and ECU are coming together to help students interested in the health information technology field.

This new partnership is the first one of its kind in our state.

It gives students a chance to begin their education at PCC and move on to ECU right afterwards.

Health Information Technology director Ashleigh Walker said this is a long time coming for the college.

As an ECU graduate herself she is excited to offer these cheaper more accessible opportunities to students.

“With these large Vidant Medical Center and Physicians East and Brody School of Medicine and ECU that really helps a lot of our students. Not only just find jobs but to see that there is a variety of jobs out there because there is a lot to choose from,” said Walker.

Walker said she has already seen a lot of interest from students.

They are already looking for students for the following school year