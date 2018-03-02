Onslow County man charged with sexual misconduct

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT)- Jonathan Jermane Hannah, of Midway Park, has been charged with First Degree Statutory Rape.

Jacksonville Police Department contacted the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims’ Unit with evidence that Hannah had engaged in sexual activity with a minor on Feb. 27.

Hannah is being held under a $400,000 secured bond in the Onslow County Detention Center. He has been charged with the following:

First Degree Statutory Rape of a Person who is 15 Years of Age or Younger

First Degree Statutory Sex Offense of a Person who is 15 Years of Age or Younger

(3) Counts of First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor