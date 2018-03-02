Maysville’s Creative Space allows artists to showcase their work

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–For years, local artists in Jones County haven’t had a place to showcase their work. But a bright idea in the town of Maysville is changing all of that.

Maysville is known for being naturally welcome, so it only makes sense to have a naturally creative space for local artists, like Marine Corps veteran Dean Remington. He’s a plein air artist, and works out in the environments he paints.

“If I see a scene that catches my eye, there’s a good chance you’ll see me out on the side of the road with my easel out,” Remington said.

All that was missing for Remington was a place to display his art, until, the creation of Maysville’s Creative Space.

“We’re naturally welcome so let’s be naturally creative and give someone the opportunity who does artwork a chance to display their artwork,” Schumata Brown, town manager, said.

Brown says that is the goal behind the space.

“We’re giving those local guys opportunities to display and to work with them,” Brown said.

The Creative Space is located inside the town hall, near the license plate agency, which means all that enter will pass by Remington’s art.

“I’ve sold five paintings in the last week couple of weeks of them just hanging here,” he said.

But perhaps most importantly, Remington’s works are preserving the local history of the town; from local churches to businesses and historic buildings.

One particular favorite is The Watermelon Man. It’s a depiction of a real-life man who sells watermelons out of the back of his truck every year.

All of Remington’s art is offered at a friends and family discount of $45, except for The Watermelon Man, which is $85. A portion of each sale will be donated to the Frost Park Endowment Fund which supports improvements to Maysville’s Frost Park.

The town is looking for more artists to display their work in the space. If you’re interested, give them a call at (910) 743-4441.