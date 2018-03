KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway in Kinston into an afternoon shooting Friday.

Two people were shot on the 100 block of W. Lenoir Ave around 1:35 p.m.

One victim was transported to Vidant Medical Central for treatment, the other was taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital.

The Kinston Police Department is expected to release more information at a later time.