“First Alert Weather Day”: high winds and sunshine for weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  “First Alert Weather Day” continues this weekend. Powerful storm system offshore will provide strong winds locally, but dry weather is expected. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine in store for this afternoon with highs in the 50s to near 60. Winds will be high, between 15-30 MPH and even higher at times.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: The sunshine will stick around with highs in the 50s. Lows for some areas could drop to near freezing. Breezy conditions will continue into the day on Saturday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.