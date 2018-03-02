“First Alert Weather Day”: high winds and sunshine for weekend

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues this weekend. Powerful storm system offshore will provide strong winds locally, but dry weather is expected. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine in store for this afternoon with highs in the 50s to near 60. Winds will be high, between 15-30 MPH and even higher at times.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: The sunshine will stick around with highs in the 50s. Lows for some areas could drop to near freezing. Breezy conditions will continue into the day on Saturday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast