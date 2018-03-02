ECU’s chapter of SAE shut down following investigation

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sigma Alpha Epsilon at East Carolina University has been shut down.

The university announced the chapter had been closed by its national organization in a news release Friday morning.

The closure is a result of an investigation conducted by the Sigma Alpha Epsilon with support of ECU.

SAE at ECU was closed effective February 23 and must remain closed for the next four years.

In spring 2017, SAE was placed on deferred suspension by the university with support from the national organization and alumni for violations of the university and fraternity’s hazing policy as well as other policy violations.

Since then, it came to the attention of the national organization and ECU that members of the fraternity were not following the terms of the redevelopment plan, created as a result of the deferred suspension, which led to the closure of the chapter.

Any ECU investigations into individual behaviors will continue and are not impacted by this chapter closing, the university stated.

“ECU shares, with the national organizations, alumni and advisors, the commitment to holding organizations and students accountable for actions that do not meet expectations. We will continue our efforts to strengthen our campus fraternities, sororities and all student organizations as a key part of the student experience at ECU,” said Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for Student Affairs.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s