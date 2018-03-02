Down Eats: Baker’s Kitchen in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a spot in downtown New Bern bringing people in by the hundreds for southern cooking and cooked-from-scratch goodness.

Baker’s Kitchen has been wowing folks since they first opened more than six years ago. While they’re known for southern favorites and decadent sweets, Baker’s Kitchen is really gaining fame for the special butter syrup.

“You take one bite and you feel like you’ve gone to heaven,” said Lovay Wallace-Singleton, a regular at Baker’s.

You could use the syrup on just about anything, but the french toast and chicken and waffles are no brainers.

“It’s like the Sweet Baby Jesus syrup,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

The chicken and waffles isn’t your traditional southern classic though. Baker’s Kitchen is using a different technique when it comes to breading the chicken — crushed potato chips.

If savory isn’t your thing, how about the down right sweet. Baker’s Kitchen’s cinnamon buns are some of the best out there.

“When you walk in the door, you can smell the cinnamon rolls because we do bake them fresh,” said Buddy Bengel, owner of Baker’s Kitchen.

The regulars are describing Baker’s Kitchen as a community kitchen with a southern flavor. It’s something everyone can get behind.

“I just can’t believe the quantity or the quality,” said Wayne Pelchar, who was visiting from New York.

