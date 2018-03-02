Down Eats: Baker’s Kitchen in New Bern

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a spot in downtown New Bern bringing people in by the hundreds for southern cooking and cooked-from-scratch goodness.

Baker’s Kitchen has been wowing folks since they first opened more than six years ago. While they’re known for southern favorites and decadent sweets, Baker’s Kitchen is really gaining fame for the special butter syrup.

“You take one bite and you feel like you’ve gone to heaven,” said Lovay Wallace-Singleton, a regular at Baker’s.

You could use the syrup on just about anything, but the french toast and chicken and waffles are no brainers.

“It’s like the Sweet Baby Jesus syrup,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

The chicken and waffles isn’t your traditional southern classic though. Baker’s Kitchen is using a different technique when it comes to breading the chicken — crushed potato chips.

If savory isn’t your thing, how about the down right sweet. Baker’s Kitchen’s cinnamon buns are some of the best out there.

“When you walk in the door, you can smell the cinnamon rolls because we do bake them fresh,” said Buddy Bengel, owner of Baker’s Kitchen.

The regulars are describing Baker’s Kitchen as a community kitchen with a southern flavor. It’s something everyone can get behind.

“I just can’t believe the quantity or the quality,” said Wayne Pelchar, who was visiting from New York.

For more information on Baker’s Kitchen, click here.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s