Crystal Coast Civic Center hosts 30th annual Home & Garden Show

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Crystal Coast Civic Center is hosting their 30th annual Coastal Home and Garden show this weekend.

Civic Center Director Tina Purifoy has been working since last summer to organize this event.

“We have blinds, and we have concrete work, and hot tubs, and lawn and garden supplies,” ” said Purifoy. “We have landscapers and home interiors, fabric, everything that you could possibly need for the home or garden.”

She said this is the biggest show of the year for the Crystal Coast Civic Center, and it gives vendors the opportunity to bring in some business in the winter months.

“Vendors absolutely love being a part of this,” said Purifoy. “They enjoy the interaction with the public and they get a lot of potential customers out of it.”

The show also gives buyers the chance to see new ideas for decorating, furniture, and appliances.

“Everyone loves all the new ideas,” said Purifoy, “and has big dreams for what they can do. You know, go home and put in a hot tub or install a new swimming pool.”

The proceeds from this event help the Civic Center to plan their other events during the year.

The home and garden show will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 and can be purchased at the event.

