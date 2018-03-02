Belvoir Elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss, reading

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Belvoir Elementary School students celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday Friday with a Read Across America parade.

At the beginning of the week, teachers were given a Dr. Seuss book to focus their lesson plans on.

Then, Friday afternoon, students dressed up as characters from the book.

The goal was to get students excited about reading.

“It’s important because it helps the whole community recognize the importance of reading with your children,” said Connie Conner, media coordinator at Belvoir Elementary. “No matter what age you are, reading to your child and reading together every day — there is something special about turning the page of a book.”

The parade even had judges who rated the parade, such as best costume award.

