MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire overnight in Martin County.

Martin County Communications says the call came in just after 12:30 A.M. Thursday.

Bear Grass Fire Department, Williamston Fire Rescue EMS and Griffin’s Township Fire Department responded to the fire on at the 1100 block of Cherry Cemetary Lane.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.