Ridgewood Elementary celebrates Read Across America week

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ridgewood Elementary School in Winterville celebrated Read Across America Week Thursday.

Students dressed up as characters from Dr. Seuss books, and a special event filled with games, prizes and a spaghetti dinner will be held at night for grades K-5.

The plan is to get parents involved and help their kids read more often.

“We want to show them different ways how to incorporate reading,” said Taimak Willis, a fourth-grade teacher. “Whether it’s recipes, whether it’s reading the billboards. Just giving the tools they need to help their children be successful.”

Some parents will even upload books onto their children’s IPads or tablets.