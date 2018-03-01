Public sector employees receive training to avoid exposure to heroin and fentanyl

ONSLOW, N.C. (WNCT)–Hundreds of employees in Onslow County learned how to keep themselves safe from exposure to heroin and fentanyl during a special training session on Thursday.

Social workers, EMS, and school counselors are all at risk to exposure of opiates and meth. And during Thursday’s training at the Onslow Government Complex, more than 200 personnel received steps to avoid exposure.

“If you’re just knocking on somebody’s door to provide a service to them and you don’t realize that this is what’s going on when they open that door, then you may put yourself in harm,” Pam Brown, Onslow Co. Health Dept., said.

A state DHHS representative explained the most critical signs of an overdose from cold skin to muscle rigidity. It’s a necessity for the county which ranks 12th in the nation for opioid abuse.

“It’s important to actually get information so that you can readily identify the problems and issues so that hopefully you can get the proper authorities or proper help for the family,” Janet Morgan, a Guardian ad Litem volunteer, said.

The knowledge to recognize an overdose and learn how to use overdose drugs like Narcan and Naloxone is putting the power back in the hands of those who work to keep us safe.

“EMS has a role in taking care of the patient and the responders but for the social workers, for the public workers we want them to know that we’re going to take care of them as much as we’re going to take care of the clients,” David Grovdahl,” EMS division head, said.

Tips to prevent exposure include observing surroundings, wearing chemical resistant gloves, and air purifying respiratory devices.

This is the first mass training for all public sector workers in the county. Statewide, more than 2500 public sector employees have completed this training.