Pirates fall to Tulsa on senior day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Martins Igbanu scored 16 points, Junior Etou had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tulsa rolled to a 72-58 victory over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Tulsa (18-11, 11-6 American Conference) rebounded from an eight-point loss to No. 11 Cincinnati that snapped a six-game win streak, and ends its regular season hosting Temple on Sunday.

Igbanu was 6 of 11 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Hurricane, who had five score in double figures. Curran Scott made three of Tulsa’s nine 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

B.J. Tyson scored 18 points to lead East Carolina, (10-18, 4-13). Shawn Williams made added 14 points and was 4-of-12 shooting from long range.

The Golden Hurricane opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 53-41 lead, and led by double digits for nearly the rest of the way.

