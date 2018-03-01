Pirates fall just short of second win to Kennesaw State

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Kennesaw State outscored ECU 9-4 in the final 25 minutes to post a 17-14 win at Johnson Stadium on Thursday. The Pirates led 7-6 at halftime and were up 10-8 with 24:59 to play before the Owls surged ahead with four unanswered goals and led the remainder of the game.
RECORDS
- ECU: 1-5, Kennesaw State: 1-3
- Freshman Ally Stanton scored a season-high six goals on eight shots.
- Sophomore Emma Bowman scored three goals on five shot attempts.
- Freshman Casey Sullivan found the back of net twice on four shot attempts.
- Kennesaw State’s Siena Gore led the Owls with six goals.
- The Owls won 17 draw controls and the Pirates claimed 16 draw controls.
- KSU was successful on 6-of-7 free position shots and the Pirates converted on 2-of-4 free position shot attempts.
- ECU jumped out a 2-0 in the first seven minutes behind goals from Liz Blumthal and Sullivan.
- KSU then scored four straight to take a 4-2 with less than 19 minutes remaining in the first half.
- The Pirates followed with four consecutive goals Lilly Avazis, Stanton, Bowman and Megan Pallozzi for a 6-4 lead.
- ECU led 7-6 at halftime and built a 10-8 lead behind three consecutive goals from Stanton.
- The Owls scored four straight goals to retake the lead and held a two-goal advantage with 24:59 remaining.
- The Pirates cut their deficit to one at 13-12 on a goal by Mackell Schultes with 13:02 to play.
- KSU outscored ECU 4-1 over the next 7:07 to take a 17-14 lead with 5:55 left in regulation.
- Bowman added the final goal with 3:57 to play.
“I was happy with how hard our team fought today, but obviously disappointed we don’t have the ‘W’ to show for that hard work and tough play. We came out strong and ready to play in the first half which was a focus for us in this game. Ultimately, we need to find a way to finish the game as strong as we started.””Ally Stanton had a fantastic game and I’m glad to see her turn the page in her game and finish on the looks she had on cage.”
- The Pirates will embark on a three-game road swing through Pennsylvania beginning Sunday, March 4, in Easton against Lafayette.