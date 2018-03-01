Onslow County Sheriff’s Office makes 3 drug related arrests

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit arrested three men on drug charges.

Drug Enforcement detectives, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Jordan Powell Riggs.

During the stop the Sheriff’s K9 Bonito was deployed to search the vehicle. Bonito alerted to the presence of drugs and a subsequent search was conducted.

This search resulted in the seizure of powder cocaine, a digital scale and multiple items of drug paraphernalia which were located.

Riggs was arrested without incident as were the two passengers in the vehicle; Jason William Huie and Kenneth Christopher Flanagan Jr. All three men were transported to the magistrate and charged with the following:

Jordan Powell Riggs – age 23 of New River Inlet Road, N. Topsail Beach:
Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine
Maintaining a Dwelling
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Conspiracy

 

credit: Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

Jason William Huie – age 36 of Beth Lane, Sneads Ferry:
Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Conspiracy

Kenneth Christopher Flanagan Jr – age 35 of High Hill Road, Jacksonville:
Felony Conspiracy

The men were transported to Onslow County Detention Center, Riggs under a $17,500 secured bond, Huie under a $27,500 secured bond and Flanagan under a $7,500 secured bond.

 

