Morehead City names new city manager

By Published: Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City has a new manager taking office before the town’s busy season kicks off.

New city manager Ryan Eggleston was chosen from a pool of hundreds of applicants.

The town plans to have him officially start on May first, just before the crowds start to come in for the summer.

Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said the town is looking forward to having help during their busiest season of the year.

“We’re gonna start our spring clean up,” said Jones. “We want to look good when our visitors come down here. And I know we’re all excited about it, it’s been a long winter. So I know all the businesses are excited to start getting busy again.”

Mayor Jones said Carteret County has about sixty six thousand residents year-round and will have more than 150 thousand visitors this summer.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s