Morehead City names new city manager

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City has a new manager taking office before the town’s busy season kicks off.

New city manager Ryan Eggleston was chosen from a pool of hundreds of applicants.

The town plans to have him officially start on May first, just before the crowds start to come in for the summer.

Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said the town is looking forward to having help during their busiest season of the year.

“We’re gonna start our spring clean up,” said Jones. “We want to look good when our visitors come down here. And I know we’re all excited about it, it’s been a long winter. So I know all the businesses are excited to start getting busy again.”

Mayor Jones said Carteret County has about sixty six thousand residents year-round and will have more than 150 thousand visitors this summer.