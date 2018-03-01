Local gun shops experiencing higher sales following Parkland shooting

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local gun shops like Colt’s in Winterville say their sales have skyrocketed since the Parkland shooting.

They say their gun and ammunition sales have increased by at least 30 percent.

They also say many are stocking up on semi-automatic rifles.

They say the last time their sales jumped this fast was in November 2008 when President Obama was elected.

Sales associate Lennon Outhavong says anytime assault rifles are a hot topic in the news, people come out to buy.

“According what kind of gun ban, a lot of people start buying them up. We have been selling more now than even before Christmas,” Outhavong says.

Other shops in the area like Adventure Outfitters say they are seeing an increase in handguns following the shooting.

Guns Unlimited of Ayden also say they are seeing an uptick in sales, but say that it is not related to the shooting.

They say it is due to people having more money to spend during tax season.

Colt’s says they do not think Walmart of Dick’s new policy will affect their sales.

They say that the majority of people who buy guns already do so at locally owned shops, not corporations, or online.