Greenville to host public information meeting on ‘Town Creek Culvert Project’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Friday morning, the City of Greenville is holding a ‘Town Creek Culvert Project’ public information meeting.

The city wants to be as transparent as possible when it comes to their largest infrastructure project they have undertaken.

The city is aware that this project could potentially affect residents and businesses in the uptown area.

By having these meetings they hope to answer any questions anybody may have regarding the project.

If you’re unfamiliar with the project this will install new pipes throughout the uptown area to alleviate flooding issues seen in the past.

The city knows what impacts this could have on the uptown area.

“I think this is the opportunity to maybe clear up some of the misinformation that may be floating around,” said City of Greenville Public Information Officer, Brock Letchworth.

“More importantly, being able to ask any questions you have if you know you commute through this area if you know you have a business in this area, and there are concerns you have this is the time to go ahead and ask ahead and get an idea of what you can expect and get some of the answers to your questions.”

The meeting will take place at city hall, starting at 9:30a.m.

There will be another meeting taking place on Monday for those who can’t make Friday’s.

The city also hopes to have these meetings quarterly.

If there’s not a ton of new information they will have a newsletters go out in its place.