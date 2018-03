KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Tornado warnings were in effect for a number of eastern North Carolina counties Thursday afternoon.

A warning for Jones and Lenoir counties expired at 4:15 p.m.

There was a report of a funnel cloud three miles south of Kinston around 4:09 p.m.

So far, there are no reports of any funnel clouds touching down or any damage.

Earlier warnings included parts of Wayne and Duplin counties.