“First Alert Weather Day”: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect today. Powerful series of systems may bring strong/severe thunderstorms. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are in the mid 50s north to the lower 60s south and along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog and there is light to moderate scattered rain across the area. Wind will pick up through the day.

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some thunderstorms may become severe. Winds will be gusty, out of the southwest at 10 to 20+ mph. About an inch of rain is expected.

 

TONIGHT: Rain will gradually taper after midnight and skies will gradually clear through the night. Winds will pick up, however with gusts along the coast of 30 to 40 mph. This could lead to some coastal erosion and flooding (especially the northern OBX). Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s inland to around 50 at the coast.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny, but strong winds will persist along the coast. Some coastal erosion/flooding is likely. Highs in the 50’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
57° F
precip:
100%
8am
Thu
57° F
precip:
100%
9am
Thu
56° F
precip:
100%
10am
Thu
58° F
precip:
90%
11am
Thu
59° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
100%
7pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
90%
9pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.