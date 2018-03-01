“First Alert Weather Day”: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect today. Powerful series of systems may bring strong/severe thunderstorms. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are in the mid 50s north to the lower 60s south and along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog and there is light to moderate scattered rain across the area. Wind will pick up through the day.

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some thunderstorms may become severe. Winds will be gusty, out of the southwest at 10 to 20+ mph. About an inch of rain is expected.

TONIGHT: Rain will gradually taper after midnight and skies will gradually clear through the night. Winds will pick up, however with gusts along the coast of 30 to 40 mph. This could lead to some coastal erosion and flooding (especially the northern OBX). Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s inland to around 50 at the coast.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny, but strong winds will persist along the coast. Some coastal erosion/flooding is likely. Highs in the 50’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 57 ° F precip: 100% 57 ° F precip: 100% 56 ° F precip: 100% 58 ° F precip: 90% 59 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 70% 66 ° F precip: 70% 67 ° F precip: 70% 68 ° F precip: 80% 66 ° F precip: 100% 64 ° F precip: 70% 64 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 60% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast