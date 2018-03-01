ECU names new vice chancellor of administration, finance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ECU Board of Trustees met Thursday afternoon, where it named Sara Thorndike as it’s new vice chancellor of administration and finance.

“It touches every bit of our campus—all of our operations—because it is a crucial hire, and we are all comforted with the fact that Sara is going to be joining us,” said Ron Mitchelson, ECU provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Thorndike will come from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she is associate vice chancellor of finance and controller.

Former ECU vice chancellor for administration and finance Rick Niswander announced his plans last summer to return to a faculty position.