Duplin Co. Sheriff’s Office holding month-long safety training for churches

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office kicked off a month long training series for churches on Thursday evening.

The goal of the sessions is to help churches and places of worship learn how to develop a safety plan. Sheriff Blake Wallace said he felt it was a necessity after recent headlines across the nation on active shooter situations.

“It really saddens me that we even have to talk about this but the fact of the matter is that it’s reality,” Sheriff Wallace said. “What we’re trying to do is empower the churches to protect themselves and to protect the congregations and visitors that might be with them.”

The first training took place at East Duplin High School in Beulaville. Other training sessions will be held throughout March. Each training is completely free and starts at 6:00 p.m.

A list of the events is below:

March 8, 2018 at Wallace Rose Hill High School Fine Arts Building

March 15, 2018, at James Kenan High School Media Center

March 22, 2018, at North Duplin High School Media Center

March 29, 2018, at Duplin County Commons (165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville)

Call the sheriff’s office for more information.