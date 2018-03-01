Dog saves North Carolina man’s life by barking at house fire

SHAWBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man says his dog saved his life by waking him from a nap and barking when his home caught fire.

Adrian Woodley tells The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City that his dog Shadow growled and barked on the afternoon of Feb. 21. The 48-year-old Woodley says Shadow jumped out of bed but stopped at the curtain that divided the bedroom from the rest of the mobile home in Currituck County.

Woodley heard breaking and cracking sounds and then saw smoke in the hallway when he moved the curtain back.

He and Shadow escaped the mobile home, which was destroyed. Woodley says Shadow, who is several months old, is his hero.

