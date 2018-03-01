Craven County Sheriff’s Office nabs 10 on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 10 suspects on drugs charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale and use of drugs in Craven County.

More arrests will follow, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Jamal Satterfield, 44, of Englewood, New Jersey, is charged with two counts felony trafficking heroin.

Daniel Lee Kirby, 39, of North Vanceboro is charged with felony trafficking heroin.

Frenchie Lanel Nobles, 50, of Vanceboro, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

Danielle Leigh Lewis, 27, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebekah Jones Lewis, 51, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Marie Knight, 37, of New Bern, is charged with two felony counts possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

Daniel Santiago Rios, 34, of New Bern, is charged with felony count possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

Jeremy Lee Garey, 36, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon Ray Tripp, 27, of Vanceboro, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Theron Melvin Ambrose, 40, of 1704 Park Ave. New Bern, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.