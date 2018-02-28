Washington High School building new soccer fields

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High school is expanding, adding seven acres of new athletic fields.

The fields were purchased by the Board of Education and county commissioners.

Woods will be cleared and transformed into soccer fields.

“We want to prove that we have the best facilities around and one of the best athletic programs around,” said Jon Blank, Washington High School athletic director.

The new soccer fields will also decrease wear and tear on the rest of the school’s facilities.

“When you have that many activities going on on one surface, it can tend to wear it down,” said Don Phipps, Beaufort County Schools superintendent. “The soccer team has been using the football field to practice because they don’t have a place to call their own.

“The guys are absolutely out of their minds,” said Jim Kozuch, the team’s soccer coach. “They are so excited. They understand that it is a project, and its going to take some time. But yeah, everyone is real excited.”

This project is in its beginning phase, but will cost a total of $450,000 once finished.

“It will come from booster funds, it will come from other funds that will be raised, grant opportunities that we’re looking at,” said Phipps.

It’s an effort to help a team that has won five conference championships in a row.

“(The) community has been very supportive, and I don’t expect this to be very different,” Phipps said.

The total cost includes lighting, bleachers, irrigation, fencing and clearing the area.

“It gives an opportunity for a program to really be put on the map and have a place that they can say, ‘This is ours,’” said Phipps.

They’ve raised a little more than $100,000 but need a lot more to complete the project.

To donate you can visit Pam Pack Athletics on their GoFundMe page.