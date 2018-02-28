Teen arrested for making school threats in Lenoir Co.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A 16-year-old boy faces charges of making threats of violence to a school in Lenoir County.

According to a news release from the Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office, James Austin Wilkins of Kinston was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony county of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. Wilkins also faces a misdemeanor charge of resist, obstruct and delay.

The sheriff’s office investigated two separate incidents Wednesday involving threats of violence at two different schools. Information was received that a possible shooting situation would occur at at South Lenoir High School. Deputies and School officials immediately acted to identify the source of the information. The investigation showed that the threat was not credible. Additionally, it was determined that information was made up by one student and that student knowingly spread the false information to other students. As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested James Austin Wilkins.

The sheriff’s office also received information that a possible shooting incident would occur at Contentnea Savannah School. School officials and deputies immediately responded to that location and began an investigation. This investigation is still ongoing, but no information has been identified to show that there was a credible or verified threat to the students or staff at that school. At this time no arrest or charges have been made in this incident, but detectives will continue to work through the night to identify the source of this information and determine if any charges should be made.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram stated, “School officials reacted quickly to the information and immediately notified our Office. With the recent incidents involving schools shootings, statements regarding danger to our school children causes fearful emotions to all parents and citizens. I assure you that our Office and our Schools take these incidents very serious and we will continue to work to assure the safety of children is not compromised.”