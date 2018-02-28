Teen arrested for making school threats in Lenoir Co.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A 16-year-old boy faces charges of making threats of violence to a school in Lenoir County.
According to a news release from the Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office, James Austin Wilkins of Kinston was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony county of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. Wilkins also faces a misdemeanor charge of resist, obstruct and delay.
The sheriff’s office investigated two separate incidents Wednesday involving threats of violence at two different schools. Information was received that a possible shooting situation would occur at at South Lenoir High School. Deputies and School officials immediately acted to identify the source of the information. The investigation showed that the threat was not credible. Additionally, it was determined that information was made up by one student and that student knowingly spread the false information to other students. As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested James Austin Wilkins.