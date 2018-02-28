School bus driver charged with felony after Wednesday morning crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police charge a school bus driver after a Pitt County school bus was involved in a Wednesday morning accident.

It happened at the intersection of County Home Road and Rosemont Drive around 8:20am Wednesday.

Master Police Officer E.L. Butts said the driver of the school bus is charged with felony failure to stop at stop sign.

Police say the school bus was driving across Rosemont Drive and didn’t stop at the stop sign when passing over County Home Road. That’s when the bus was hit by a car.

Travis Lewis with Pitt County Schools says 18 students were on board heading to Hope Middle School. Fortunately, no students were injured.

One person in the car was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are not yet known.

