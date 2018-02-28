Patients now register by palm scanning

New Bern, N.C. (WNCT)- Quick and painless, that’s how you can describe the newest tool inside of Carolina East Medical Center.

“It’s an easier way to positively identify,” said Anna Hill, Patient Registration Supervisor.

Starting March 1st, patients will experience a more convenient registration process thanks to a palm scanning device. The hospital has been looking forward to introducing the Imprivata Patient Secure scanning technology.

“It’s a biometric technology that we are going to use to accurately identify our patients,” said Hill. “They are using an acronym SAFE…. it’s secure, accurate, fast and easy. This links patients uniquely to their medical record and it allows us to pull them up pretty seamlessly.”

“Patients we can’t identify, we have a trauma feature so even without having the patients in our system, even without having their name we can pull them up so it will help in the sense too,” added Hill.

The scan will only be used for registration and hospital admission. It will not be shared with other organizations including the legal system or law enforcement.

“It’s just a really interesting way to positively to say this is you without a doubt,” said Hill, “and so it’s really going to cut back on identity theft and insurance fraud.”

The scan technology is used at over 250 hospitals in the country. Carolina East Medical Center is the first hospital in eastern North Carolina to have the new technology.