Onslow County student wins Marine Military Child of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A White Oak High School freshman has won the 2018 Marine Corps Military Child of the Year Award.

Joshua Frawley, 15, is the son of retired Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Frawley and Susan Frawley.

As a Military Child of the Year Award winner, Frawley will travel to Washington D.C. at the April 19 gala during which senior leaders of each branch of service will present the awards.

He will receive $10,000, a laptop computer and other donated gifts.

Below is the full news release announcing Frawley as a recipient of the award:

Joshua Frawley received the 2018 Marine Corps Military Child of the Year® Award as a 15-year-old freshman at White Oak High School in Jacksonville, N.C. Joshua is the son of retired Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Frawley and Susan Frawley.

Joshua’s mom is a sarcoma cancer survivor and an amputee who has received treatment at Walter Reed, Duke and NIH. His father, a USMC EOD Tech., is medically retired as a 100 percent disabled veteran. Joshua has Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of high-functioning autism. His younger sister, Amber, who is 12, looks up to him, especially when their parents are out of town for their mother’s cancer treatments. Setting an example at school as well as at home with his sister, Joshua tutors students who need help with math, science, and other disciplines. Joshua overcomes these challenges and maintains excellent grades (3.875 GPA on a 4.0 scale), while serving his community and helping his grandmother keep their household functioning while his parents are away. Josh is taking all honors classes as a freshman and a four-year AP Program, Project Lead the Way Engineering, which focuses toward his dreams of someday becoming an engineer.

For over four years, Josh has been a SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) ambassador. SAVE student ambassadors provide positive peer influences and facilitate reporting bullying as a form of violence prevention, among other service projects. One unique factor Joshua brings to SAVE is that he is able to spread autism awareness, explaining to other students how children with autism might act differently in certain social situations. This year, Joshua was nominated as an officer of his Students Against Violence Everywhere Program and has been serving as the treasurer. Every year, the SAVE students from North Carolina meet in Raleigh for a statewide conference to further the mission of SAVE in North Carolina Public Schools. This year will be Joshua’s fourth year attending the N.C. SAVE State Conference. Josh’s varsity swim teammates have also taken Josh under their wing and make sure that he is accepted for who he is.

Additionally, this summer Joshua plans to be a youth mentor at a camp that he attended twice before as a military child, Camp Odyssey Youth Leadership in Pennsylvania, held by the Semper Fi Fund. Josh will be a teen military child mentoring a younger military child in a one-on-one ratio at the weeklong camp. Mentors go to camp a week early to learn leadership skills before their campers arrive. As a mentor, Josh will be able to give special insight and advice on the many facets of growing up with a parent in the military. Semper Fi does a great job of pairing up mentors and mentees who have similar interests and hobbies. After the weeklong camp, they continue to meet throughout the year in special events planned by Semper Fi Fund in the Camp Lejeune area to continue the bonds formed at camp. Joshua had a great relationship with his two mentors as a young military child camper and is looking forward to being able to pay forward the positive influence his mentors had on him.

Josh also enjoys weekly and summer activities with the Discovery Church International Youth Group. He has attended the FORWARD Conference in Atlanta, which is an annual event aimed at inspiring and empowering young people across the country and around the world.

Service Highlights

Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE)

National Honor Society for Art

National Institute of Health Research Hospital, Bethesda, MD.

Project Lead the Way

Discovery Church International Youth Group

USO Walter Reed

Toys for Tots

Onslow Homeless Shelter

Other Highlights

Varsity Swim Team, White Oak High School

Camp Odyssey Youth Leadership Summit in Pennsylvania

Duke University Talent Identification Program

Chess Club

Engineering Club

Forward Youth Conference Atlanta

Favorite Quote:

“And so my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy